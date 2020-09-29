Multiple charges from high speed chase

SOUTH DUNDAS – A high speed chase throughout Dundas County has resulted in multiple charges for a Brampton driver.

SD&G OPP officers responded to a report of an erratic driver that had fled from the Ottawa Police Service on Bank Street/County Road 31 south.

Officers observed the vehicle travelling south on CR31 at more than double the posted speed limit. Police disengaged pursuit of the vehicle due to the public safety risk.

The vehicle reappeared in Iroquois, but failed to comply with a request by police to stop and entered Highway 401 westbound.

After colliding with a tractor-trailer, police say the vehicle continued to travel at “excessive speeds”, even after several attempts to stop the vehicle with tire deflation devices.

Eventually the vehicle’s driver complied with the police request to stop and he was arrested in Augusta Township.

Twenty-six year old Ammar Bekri was arrested and charged with one count of flight from a peace officer; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; failure to comply with a sentence; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; failure to stop after an accident; possession of an identity document; stunt driving; driving a vehicle without insurance; driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available; and three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Bekri was held in custody pending a bail appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice September 29th.

