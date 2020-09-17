Obituary – Cory Locke

Taken suddenly on Monday, September 14, 2020, Cory Locke of Mariatown, age 43. Loving husband of Erica Leal. Loving father of Kayla and Leah. Beloved son of Brenda Locke of Mariatown and the late Arlie Locke. Dear brother of Arlie (Carol) of Mariatown, Rose Wickwire (Tom) of Brinston and additional siblings Lucy, Blanche and Kevin. Cory will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg. Donations to World Vision would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

