Obituary – Joanne Stone

At the Ottawa General Hospital on Thursday, August 27, 2020, Joanne Stone (nee Veley) of Morrisburg, age 56. Loving wife of Norm Stone for 30 years. Loving mother of Casey and Sierra Stone, both of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Linda St. Denis (John) of Williamsburg and Bill Veley (Nicole) of Russell. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Yvonne Veley (nee Paul) and her nephew Jason Hill. Joanne will be fondly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Coronavirus restrictions a private family service will be held. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

