Obituary – Lyle Baker

At the Dundas Manor Nursing Home, Winchester on Sunday, August 2, 2020, Lyle Baker of Williamsburg, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Doris Baker (nee Loucks). Loving father of Debbie Miller of Williamsburg and Ron Baker (Heather) of Iroquois. Predeceased by his sister Dora Smith. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

