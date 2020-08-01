Obituary – Neita Black

Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge Nursing Home, Brockville, on Friday, July 31, 2020, Neita Black, formerly of Morrisburg, Ottawa and Montreal, age 95. Beloved daughter of the late Edgar and Laura Black (nee Simpson). Dear aunt of David Black (Barbara) of Morrisburg, Laura Black (Gordon Alexander) of Sarnia and Stephen Black of Toronto. Predeceased by her sisters Shirley Black and Lauretta Black. Neita will be fondly remembered by her great-nieces, great-nephews, great, great-nieces and great, great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family inurnment service will be held at Capital Memorial Gardens in Ottawa. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

