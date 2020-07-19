Obituary – Jim Godkin

Suddenly at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Thursday, July 16, 2020, Jim Godkin of Morrisburg, age 83. Loving husband of Linda Casselman. Dear stepfather of Sandy Casselman of Williamsburg and Nicole Hummel (Dwayne) of Morrisburg. Brother of Shirley Palmer (Jim) of Nova Scotia. Jim will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Logan, Trystyn, Mackenzie and Sydney. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Kathleen “Peen” Godkin (nee Clark). Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Mariatown. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

