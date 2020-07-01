Obituary – Fern McIntosh

At the Brantford General Hospital on Sunday, June 28, 2020, Fern McIntosh (nee Rutley) of Brantford, formerly of Williamsburg, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Carman McIntosh. Loving mother of Beth (Allan Rey) of Brantford. Fern will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Alexander (Janelle), Lyndon (Julia) and Victoria. She was predeceased by her sisters Jean Shaver, Ina Ezard, Audrey Dafoe and her brother Roger Rutley. Fern is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to Hope Springs United Church or the Alzheimers Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

