Four people charged in Williamsburg drug bust

WILLIAMSBURG – Four people were arrested and charged after the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team raided an apartment at the corner of County Road 18 and 31 in Williamsburg May 29th.

Officers raided the apartment to execute a search warrant, and located suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, crystal meth, hydromorphone, and clonazepam.

The police also seized restricted weapons, ammunition, unstamped cigarettes, and items normally connected with drug trafficking.

Chase De Decker, 24, from South Dundas faces eight charges including Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking, failure to comply with a Probation Order, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a Probation Order.

Courtland Jollota, 24, from South Dundas faces nine charges including Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a Prohibition Order, and possession of property obtained by Crime under $5,000.

Ashley Helder, 31, of South Dundas faces four charges including possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

A fourth individual, a 16 year-old female who cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces two counts of Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking.

All four accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg later this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...