Obituary – Richard Douglas “Doug” Houghton

September 18, 1948 – April 24, 2020

Peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his 72nd year. Doug Houghton beloved husband of Marilyn Houghton. Loving father of Andrea, Kristin (Steve) and Taylor. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Alexandria), Alex and Noah. Dear son of June and the late Richard Houghton. Survived by his brother, his sister and many nieces and nephews. Doug will be greatly missed by his many family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Southgate Community Church in Kemptville through the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 70 Iroquois K0E 1K0 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

