Celebrating Women in Business Profile – Tracey Veinotte

Real Estate Sales – RE/MAX Marquis

I’ve always had an interest in homes and their construction, pricing, legalities and such. I enjoy working with people, helping them, and connecting them with others. A career in real estate made perfect sense for me! Every client has unique needs and I thrive on the opportunity to find a perfect solution for them. Many clients have become wonderful new friends along the way and I’m grateful for that. All jobs have challenges, of course. In real estate, we deal with long hours, weekend work, endless phone calls and paperwork that requires exact precision. Working as part of a team with John Morrow and Donna Chisholm-Forget, (The Red Door Team) helps lighten the load and provides a well rounded service to our clients.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...