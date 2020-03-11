Celebrating Women in Business Profile – Nanda Wubs

WUBS Transit, Precision Diesel, No Limits

Owner of WUBS Transit, Precision Diesel and No Limits Auto Parts, Nanda is a believer in hiring local, employing females when possible and supporting women in business. “I make decisions based on a long-term plan.” A bus company, a truck-repair shop and an auto parts store are not typical female enterprises, but this long-time entrepreneur does it with flair and class. As founder of the Dundas Women in Business meeting group, co-founder of Linking Hands and a visionary behind 100 Women Who Care North Dundas, and advocate for food share, community is important to her. Wubs offers advice to aspiring female entrepreneurs: “Dream big, find a gap, have a long-term plan and work towards it. My dream was to have a family business, and now we have three.”

