Celebrating Women in Business Profile – Myrna Michalicka-Cheney and Shelley Cumberland

March 11, 2020 Editor Women in Business 2020

Thom Travel, owners

Myrna Michalicka-Cheney and Shelley Cumberland, owners of Thom Travel, have been making travel dreams come true for more than 25 years. The overlap of history and culture drew Shelley into the business and became the basis of her own travel experiences far reaching the corners of the Earth. For Myrna it was a zest for adventure and a love of the outdoors and animals that have taken her to the most exotic areas in the world. Both ladies draw on these very personal experiences to ensure the high quality of service you receive at Thom Travel. Both ladies hail from South Dundas and their customers are their neighbours and friends. The job is not finished until you are home!

