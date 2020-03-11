Celebrating Women in Business Profile – Loralee Carruthers

Real Estate – Century 21

After a few years away from Real Estate, I decided to return. This has always been my dream and is the best decision I have made. My clients are a part of my family. I want to help them get into the home of their dreams. My pledge is to help you through the selling and buying process as easily as possible and with the least amount of stress. I will be by your side all the way. When selling your property, I provide the broadest reach for your property both locally and internationally, I will ensure your home is marketed to all social media, I will have professional photos taken and I will ensure your home is property showcased by creating beautifully branded marketing material that highlights your property’s features to make your home stand out from the crowd.

