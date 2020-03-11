Celebrating Women in Business Profile – Chantal Tremblay

March 11, 2020 Editor Women in Business 2020

The Travel Agent Next Door TICO#:50021282

My passion for travel, exploration and the desire to discover new cultures, foods and ways of life are some of the reasons why I became a travel consultant. I have over 15 years of experience in the travel industry. I’ve worked in small and large travel agencies. I’ve had the opportunity to work on several amazing projects; involving 1 and up to 500 passengers. My decision to establish a personalized travel agency three years ago was focused on better serving your needs and fulfilling your dreams. Realizing the importance of a vacation to you, my clientele, I will provide personalized and professional service for you. My goal is to ensure your dreams come true, from planning to realization. Enjoy your travel; not the stress. ctremblay@thetravelagentnextdoor.com (343) 370-3700

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.