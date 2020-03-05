Rangers sweep Jets from playoffs

METCALFE – Outscoring the Metcalfe Jets in the series 28-4, the South Grenville Rangers completed their first-round playoff sweep on March 1st in Metcalfe.

The Rangers, who carried a 2-0 series lead into the Larry Robinson Arena in Metcalfe on February 28th, dominated the play for most of game three.

Cooper Kingston broke open the Rangers’ scoring three minutes into the game, tipping in a shot from Jared Fenlong to make it 1-0 Rangers. Cameron Dillon (from Jordan Dodge and Fenlong) made it 2-0 by the end of the first period.

Metcalfe responded early in the second period, scoring on South Grenville netminder Sam Limoges-Ring just 3:43 in. The Rangers answered back scoring three goals to build their lead to 5-1 by the end of the period. Scoring for the Rangers in the second period were Kyle Dillabough, Dillon, and Dodge.

Brayden Forestell, Dylan Sharpley, and Jacob Servage contributed a goal each in the third period as the Rangers topped the Jets 8-1. South Grenville outshot Metcalfe 50-24 in the game.

Facing elimination, the Jets did not make the series-sweep easy for the Rangers on March 1st.

Sharpley (from Forestell and Servage) scored on the power-play 11 minutes into the first period to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Less than seven minutes later Aidan Bailey (from Owen Webster and Brody Ranger) also scored a power-play goal to extend that team’s lead to 2-0.

The Jets blasted back in the second period and held the Rangers scoreless in the period. Metcalfe scored on a power-play of their own five minutes in to cut the South Grenville lead in half.

The Jets pulled even with the Rangers 3:35 into the third period, scoring a power-play goal and tying the game 2-2.

South Grenville scored three unanswered goals to clinch the game, and the series. First up, Jordan Poulin (from Hayden Sayeau and Bailey) put the Rangers back into the lead with 12:41 remaining in the game.

Forestell (from Sharpley and Servage) added an insurance goal with 2:52 on the clock. Metcalfe pulled goalie Jett Miller for the extra man with under two minutes left to play. Rangers’ forward Mark McKay made short work of the opportunity, sealing the Jets’ fate with an empty-net goal. Rangers won 5-2.

The Rangers square off against the Gatineau Hull-Volant in round two of the playoffs, set to begin on March 7th at 7 p.m. in Cardinal. Gatineau upset the Vankleek Hill Cougars and battled back from a 2-1 deficit to take the series 4-2.

Still battling it out are the North Dundas Rockets and the Clarence Castors, that series is tied 3-3 after the Castors defeated the Rockets 4-1 March 4th. Battling for the final semi-final playoff spot are the St. Isidore Eagles and Bytown Royals. The Eagles had a 3-0 series lead but the Royals have become the “Comeback Kids” of the playoffs, winning three games straight to tie the series. Both quarter-final contests will be settled March 5th.