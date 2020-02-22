Obituary – Ted Boulerice

Suddenly, as the result of a house fire on Friday, February 21, 2020, Ted Boulerice of Morrisburg, age 80. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Louise Boulerice (nee Burelle). Dear brother of Rudy Boulerice (June) of Morrisburg and Edna Carkner (Art) of Morrisburg. Dear uncle of Jo-Anne Beckstead (Allan), Wanda Boulerice (Rob Reynolds), Sean Boulerice (Edwina), Lise Van Beilen (Jeff), Maria Phillips (Chris), Bobby Boulerice, Brian Carkner (Paul Richer) and Tim Carkner. Predeceased by his brother Bob Boulerice. Ted will be fondly remembered by several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Monday, February 24th at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Donations to St. Mary’s Church or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.