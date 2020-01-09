Another four-point weekend for Rangers

CARDINAL – Two more games, four more points for the first place South Grenville Rangers. The team picked up a pair of wins, defeating the Bytown Royals 5-1 on January 3rd, and the Metcalfe Jets 5-1 on January 4th.

Dylan Sharpley strung together a pair of goals in the first period against the Royals, and put the Rangers up 2-0. Cooper Kingston scored in the second period to extend South Grenville’s lead over Bytown to 3-0.

The teams traded goals early in the third period, Hayden Sayeau scored a quick wraparound goal for the Rangers. Jordan Dodge closed out the game with a late goal in the period leading to a 5-1 win for the Rangers.

The following night started in a similar fashion for the Rangers. Quick goals by Cole Edgely and Brayden Forestell late in the first period gave the Rangers another 2-0 lead over their opponents. Forestell added his second goal of the night, a breakaway power play goal, seven minutes into the second period. Seven minutes later, Mathieu Giroux extended South Grenville’s lead to 4-0. Rangers’ goalie Sam Limoges-Ring’s chance for his third shutout win of the season was dashed in the final minute of the period as the Jets scored their only goal in the game. Rangers led the Jets 4-1 into the third period.

Jordan Poulin finished off the Rangers’ scoring early in the third period, set up by Kyle Dillabough and Sharpley. The Rangers sent the Jets back to the hangar with a 5-1 win.

South Grenville’s four point weekend extends the club’s lead in the overall league standings to seven points over the Gatineau Hull-Volant with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Rangers host the Morrisburg Lions in a rare Friday night game January 10th at the Ingredion Centre in Cardinal. Puck drop at 8:40 p.m. The team then travels to Chesterville to take on the second place North Dundas Rockets January 11th.