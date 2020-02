Retail outlets that carry The Leader

The Leader is available at many locations in South Dundas and the surrounding area. Single copies are sold for $1.00 including GST. Pick up your copy of The Leader at a store near you.

Morrisburg Laura’s Valu-mart

Morrisburg Gas & Variety/Ultramar

MacEwan’s Gas Bar

Seaway Valley Pharmacy

Upper Canada Pharmacy Williamsburg Sherry’s

Williamsburg Meat Market Cardinal Circle K Convenience

Rexall Drug Store Winchester Circle K Convenience

Pioneer / On The Run

Winchester Foodland Ingleside Circle K Convenience

Ingleside Foodland Long Sault Circle K Convenience

MacEwan’s Gas Iroquois Circle K Convenience

Iroquois Foodland

Mustard’s Variety Brinston Brinston General Store Hanesville Nick’s Garden Centre Chesterville Mike Dean Super Food Store

Seaway Valley Pharmacy South Mountain Rick’s Gas Bar Finch Cornerstone Convenience Cornwall Short Line Convenience