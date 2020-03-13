Recreation programs cancelled and facilities to close

SDG – As a preventative measure to minimize the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVD-19), a number of recreation programs are being cancelled or postponed, and facilities in the region are being closed.

In South Dundas, the municipality has cancelled all March Break recreation programming. Programming and facility bookings are cancelled up until April 6th. South Dundas will re-evaluate at that point if further cancellations are required.

Municipal offices will be open during regular hours hours during the next week. Tax payments and many services can be completed through online banking or via the South Dundas website.

Hockey Canada has indefinitely postponed all sanctioned hockey activities including minor hockey playoffs and junior hockey playoffs.

South Dundas Soccer has cancelled its planned March 20th registration in Iroquois, check the website for more details.

The Leo Boivin AAA Classic Hockey Showcase announced Thursday night it would cancel the tournament for 2020. The Ottawa Senators Alumni game scheduled for March 25th has also been cancelled.

Over in South Stormont all recreation programming and facility rentals have been cancelled until at least April 5th.

In Cornwall, the city is closing all recreation facilities from March 16 to April 5th including the Benson Centre, Civic Complex, Aquatic Centre, and Early ON centres. The Aquatic Centre will close March 13th at 10:30 p.m. Some planned events like the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce Spring Home and Garden Show have been cancelled. Check with events to see if they are cancelled or postponed.

This article will be updated as the situation develops.

