Province announces Dundas Manor funding, expansion

WINCHESTER – Funding has been approved to redevelop and expand Dundas Manor. Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, made the announcement at a ceremony in Winchester Friday morning (March 13th).

The provincial government approved 30 new long-term care beds, and the redevelopment of the 98 existing beds at the home.

“We all have a family member, a loved one or friend who has needed long-term care and many of us will one-day need ourselves. We will all be touched by it in some way, ” Fullerton said. “Our government is working hard to build long-term care beds faster and more efficiently so our province’s most vulnerable can receive the care they need.”

“Creating new long-term care beds and redeveloping older beds in North and South Dundas is key to ensuring more seniors get the support and high-quality care they need close to home,” said Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell.

No dollar amount or funding split was announced at the event.

Fullerton made the announcement in Winchester at the North Dundas Township council chambers. The announcement was twice postponed due to weather, and moved from Dundas Manor Thursday after the province implemented protocols in response to the Novo Coronavirus – COVID 19 pandemic.

In the lead up to the provincial funding announcement, local municipalities have been stepping up to the plate with funding commitments for the long-term health care facility.

The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry approved a five-year funding commitment in its 2020 budget in February. That commitment will give over $4 million to the project in five years, or less. County Council agreed to $500,000 in funding for 2020, and the balance paid over the following four years. In addition, it was agreed that any budget surpluses at each year end would be placed into a reserve to pay out the funding sooner. This means that potentially, the Dundas Manor will receive its full contribution from SDG before 2024.

The Municipality of South Dundas budgeted $50,000 in 2020 towards the Dundas Manor’s capital funding ask of $500,000.

Dundas Manor opened in 1978 with 60 beds. The facility has been expanded three times since. The facility applied for approval to expand and rebuild the facility in 2015.

