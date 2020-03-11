This week in The Leader – March 11, 2020

This week in The Leader:

With street parking deletion, Ontario St. tender awarded;

Manufacturing returns to Caldwell building with Quality relocation;

Cows and dog perish in fire;

South Dundas launches Emily 911 Farm Entrance program;

South Dundas compromises on future development;

Counties passes 2020 budget;

Accused Canadian Tire shoplifters arrested;

Drop Dead! promises to be drop dead hilarious;

Rangers lead 2-0 over Hull-Volant;

Demons lose game four, exit Major-Midget playoffs;

Leo Boivin AAA Classic returns March 27th;

Ottawa Senators Alumni return to the Morrisburg Arena;

These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Why wait for the news? Get the full story in the print edition of The Leader, delivered to your mail box weekly. Subscribe today!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...