Celebrating Women in Business Profile – Marilyne Kelly

March 11, 2020 Editor Women in Business 2020

Owner, Marilyne’s Wigs ‘n Things

With locations in the Iroquois Plaza and McHaffie Flea Market in Morrisburg I offer hair solutions for fun, fashion and medical issues.

With over 30 years in the beauty industry I am a certified cosmetologist, esthetician and hairdresser.

I am also a paramedical and airbrush artist. All of what I do is about enhancing the beauty in you.

I am a mastectomy fitter and wig and hairpiece consultant and an educator. Helping people look good and feel better is what I do. For 15 years I have volunteered at cancer centres in B.C. and Ontario.

Contact: marilynethewiglady@hotmail.com 613-652-1515

