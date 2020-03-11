Celebrating Women in Business Profile – Chantal Tremblay

The Travel Agent Next Door TICO#:50021282

My passion for travel, exploration and the desire to discover new cultures, foods and ways of life are some of the reasons why I became a travel consultant. I have over 15 years of experience in the travel industry. I’ve worked in small and large travel agencies. I’ve had the opportunity to work on several amazing projects; involving 1 and up to 500 passengers. My decision to establish a personalized travel agency three years ago was focused on better serving your needs and fulfilling your dreams. Realizing the importance of a vacation to you, my clientele, I will provide personalized and professional service for you. My goal is to ensure your dreams come true, from planning to realization. Enjoy your travel; not the stress. ctremblay@thetravelagentnextdoor.com (343) 370-3700

