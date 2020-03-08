Obituary – Gloria Foot

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Gloria Foot (nee Hall) of Morrisburg, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Wray Foot. Loving mother of Kathryn Foot of Morrisburg, Victoria Foot (Ronald Baylis) of Morrisburg and Eric Foot of Montreal. Dear sister of John Hall (Eileen) of Kitchener and Mary Goldin (Alan Dower) of Kitchener. Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Bernard Regenstreif, Lorraine Baylis (John Klenota), Liam Baylis, Russell Baylis (Lorraine Monteiro) and Graydon Baylis (Amey Sauvageau). Dear aunt of Mark, Barbara and Nancy.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday, March 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Morrisburg, on Saturday, March 14th at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

