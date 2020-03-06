Plans in hand, Swanks are ready to build

MORRISBURG – Swank Construction’s owners and those supporting the construction of a new rink building in Iroquois are ready to turn that offer into an action plan.

Ron Swank, Devin Swank and Jesse Swank were at the March 2nd council meeting, plans in hand for the building that they want to construct for the community primarily to serve as a outdoor rink building.

Ron said that when they saw the difficulties council was having with trying to find a solution for the replacement of the Iroquois outdoor rink building, Swanks worried that they might not have a building at all.

Ron said that rink was where he, and later his children, spent much enjoyable time as children.

He didn’t want the community to lose that facility so Swanks decided to make an offer to construct and donate a building to the municipality.

That offer was first brought to council’s attention in November 2019 and now Swanks have plans ready for the new facility.

Featuring a 25’x30’ enclosed portion containing a utility and storage room, accessible washroom, built in benches and an open covered area, Ron Swank told council he estimates the building will cost about $25,000 which Swank Construction, partner Thompson Lumber and other contributors will provide to the municipality free of charge.

The municipality will be responsible for site work, removal of the existing building, disconnection of existing services and providing the plumbing, electrical and heating for the new building.

Swank also asked for a free building permit and that the process move forward fairly quickly so that they can start construction within the next two to four months before the next construction season gets too busy.

If this happens the building will be available for summer use, and therefore ready well in advance of the next winter’s skating season.

“I just want to say thank you,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner. “It’s great when folks step forward to give back to the community.”

“I want to say thanks to Swanks and the others who are involved,” said councillor Donald Lewis. “I love the design and I love the colours. It’s a very nice gesture.”

“This is the perfect example of a locally owned company that has done well and is doing something to give back,” said councillor Archie Mellan. “This building is going to be a great addition to the park in Iroquois. Thank you very much.”

“What a great gesture,” said South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds.

“This will be a great addition to our parkland for community use.”

Councillor Lloyd Wells was not at Monday’s council meeting as he remains away on vacation.

