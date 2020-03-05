Spartans finish fourth at SDG Curling

MORRISBURG – After finishing first in their pool. the Seaway Spartans girls’ varsity curling team looked to advance in the playoff round, held February 26th at the Morrisburg Curling Club. The winner of the SDG playoffs would represent the county at the EOSSAA curling championships.

Seaway drew the North Dundas Devils in their first match, but conceded an early defeat. This placed the Spartans into the bronze medal match against the St. Joes Panthers. Seaway lost to St. Joes in a close match 10-8.

This year’s Seaway team was skipped by Erin Gibbons, with Krista Strader as second, Hannah Gibbons as vice, and Kali Brimner as lead. Heather Thompson was the team’s coach this season.

Thompson told The Leader that two members of the team were first year players (Brimner and Strader). Both Erin Gibbons and Hannah Gibbons have curled with the Little Rocks curling program at the MCC. In April 2018, Hannah was part of the Seaway Intermediate provincial division curling championship team, which won in Carleton Place.

The Glengarry Gaels won the varsity girls championship, defeating North Dundas 6-3. North Dundas’ boys team will represent the county at EOSSAA, having beaten Tagwi in the gold medal game.