Fire victims fundraiser will help local families

MORRISBURG – For Bill and Ethel Britton, it was a chance to “pay forward” the kindness they once received following a barn fire, from the South Dundas community, and also to help out some neighbours in need.

On Saturday, February 29, the Brittons organized a fundraiser to benefit three families and a small business owner who lost all their possessions in a serious December 28, 2019, fire in Morrisburg. The fundraiser was held at the Morrisburg Legion from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“People were at the door as soon as we opened,” said Ethel Britton. “The turn out was very steady.”

More than 10 volunteers were on hand during the day to help with the raffles, silent auction, gift draws, donation jar, luncheon, and the many sales tables. Music for the fundraiser was provided by Dr. Jacques, Anna Mae Keeler and DJ Steve Barkley. Visitors could enjoy homemade chili or burgers and sausages served up by the Morrisburg Lions Club.

“People were incredibly generous,” Ethel said. “We were given some beautiful donations. And the gift baskets for the raffle were just gorgeous. The rummage tables had all sorts of things, and the silent auction had beautiful items too. I was just overwhelmed. We were paying it forward to help out our neighbours who had lost so much.”

On Monday, March 2, organizers were pleased to report that the event had brought in over $4,600, with donations still coming in. “We hope to realize over $5,000. Each family will receive $1,250 to help with rent and with groceries.”

“We want to say thank you to the entire community,” said Ethel Britton, “to those who donated to the fundraiser, and to those who came out to support it. You are going to make a difference in people’s lives.”