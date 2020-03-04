This week in The Leader – March 4, 2020

March 4, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Plans in hand, Swanks are ready to build;
  • Ontario Street re-tender yields better results;
  • Fire victims fundraiser will help local families;
  • Catholic school strike March 5th;
  • April 1st opening for St. Lawrence-Seaway;
  • OPSBA calls for end of school closure moratorium;
  • Rolling 401 closures scheduled this weekend;
  • Rangers sweep Jets from playoffs;
  • Peewee B and Bantam Rep Lions exit playoffs;
  • The Raine Hamilton Trio will delight St. Lawrence Stage audiences;
  • Celebrating Women in Business –  A special two page feature celebrating local women in business, in recognition of International Women’s Day on March 8th.
  • These stories and much more.

