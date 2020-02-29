Peewee B Lions tie B2 Braves, advance to semifinals

South Dundas Lions’ captain Jordan Lowe (#5) skates away having scored the series-winning goal against the Brockville B2 Braves during game three of the Peewee B quarterfinals February 29th. Lowe capped off the Lions comeback from a two goal deficit to tie the Braves. South Dundas needed one point in the first-to-four-point series. – Leader photo

Needing only a point to clinch their playoff quarterfinal series, the South Dundas Lions battled back from a two-goal deficit to tie the Brockville B2 Braves February 29th.

The Lions celebrate after clinching the playoff quarterfinal series against the Braves.

Brockville took an early 1-0 lead when Ethyn Beckstead found his way past Lions goalie Owen Conlin 4:38 minutes into the first period. Just over six minutes later, Beckstead found the back of the Lions’ goal to build the Braves’ lead to 2-0.

South Dundas trailed Brockville until late in the second period. Kade Vanbeilen’s unassisted goal with 3:39 remaining in the period put the Lions on the scoreboard. Less than 20 seconds later, Beckstead scored his third goal of the day, restoring the Braves’ two-goal lead.

Off the next face-off, Lions’ forward Jordan Elliott set up Henry Martens’ goal with 3:11 left in period. South Dundas trailed Brockville 3-2 as the teams entered the final period.

Lions’ alternate captain Reyen Vanbeilen (right) moves the puck up-ice in the second period of game three of the playoff quarterfinal series between the Lions and the Braves.

Early in the third period, Lions’ captain Jordan Lowe picked up a turnover near the Braves’ blue line and broke away, scoring the series-winning goal with 16:20 remaining in the game.

The Peewee B Lions held on, even with a stretch of five-on-three penalty kill, resulting in a 3-3 tied game, and a four points to one quarterfinal series win.

Earlier in the series, the Lions doubled the Braves in game two 6-3 on February 25th in Brockville. Game one was a 2-2 tie on February 22nd.

The Lions advance to the second round of the playoffs and wait to see who they will face next.

