Peewee B Lions tie B2 Braves, advance to semifinals

Needing only a point to clinch their playoff quarterfinal series, the South Dundas Lions battled back from a two-goal deficit to tie the Brockville B2 Braves February 29th.

Brockville took an early 1-0 lead when Ethyn Beckstead found his way past Lions goalie Owen Conlin 4:38 minutes into the first period. Just over six minutes later, Beckstead found the back of the Lions’ goal to build the Braves’ lead to 2-0.

South Dundas trailed Brockville until late in the second period. Kade Vanbeilen’s unassisted goal with 3:39 remaining in the period put the Lions on the scoreboard. Less than 20 seconds later, Beckstead scored his third goal of the day, restoring the Braves’ two-goal lead.

Off the next face-off, Lions’ forward Jordan Elliott set up Henry Martens’ goal with 3:11 left in period. South Dundas trailed Brockville 3-2 as the teams entered the final period.

Early in the third period, Lions’ captain Jordan Lowe picked up a turnover near the Braves’ blue line and broke away, scoring the series-winning goal with 16:20 remaining in the game.

The Peewee B Lions held on, even with a stretch of five-on-three penalty kill, resulting in a 3-3 tied game, and a four points to one quarterfinal series win.

Earlier in the series, the Lions doubled the Braves in game two 6-3 on February 25th in Brockville. Game one was a 2-2 tie on February 22nd.

The Lions advance to the second round of the playoffs and wait to see who they will face next.