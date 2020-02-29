Obituary – Bob Bennett

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Saturday, February 23, 2020, Bob Bennett of Iroquois, age 86. Loving husband of Val Bennett (nee Grant). Loving father of Brian “Bunny” Bennett (Linda) of Iroquois, Bobby Bennett (Sherry) of Johnstown and Bill Bennett (Julie) of Iroquois. Dear brother of Edwin Bennett (Maria) of Elginburg. Bob will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Kasey (Michael), Haley (Ian), Kari (Drew), Sarah and great-grandchildren Mason, Landen and Ella. Predeceased by his brother Gordon Bennett. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.