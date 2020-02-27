Rangers take 2-0 series lead

CARDINAL – The 2020 National Capital Junior Hockey League playoffs kicked off with the South Grenville Rangers taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The Rangers hosted the Metcalfe Jets in games one and two of the best-of-seven series, beginning February 22nd.

In game one, the Rangers took a 2-0 lead late in the first period. Nate Medaglia scored a pair of power-play goals 90 seconds apart to put the Rangers out front.

Early in the second period Jacob Servage found the back of the net after picking up a rebound shot from Cooper Kingston. Rangers led 3-0.

Minutes later, Jordan Dodge (from Brody Ranger) earned his first playoff goal of the season, a short-handed one at that. Metcalfe countered back at the halfway point of the game when Connor Harty one-timed the puck past Rangers’ starter Sam Limoges-Ring. Brayden Forestell added to the Rangers’ tally in the final seconds of the period with his four-on-three power-play goal (from Owen Webster). South Grenville led Metcafe 5-1 after 40 minutes.

A goalie switch by the Jets put a wall between the Rangers and the back of Metcalfe’s net. South Grenville took game one with a 5-1 victory.

The following day, the Rangers kept the scoring run going, taking a four goal lead in the first period. Forestell, Kingston, Joe MacLean, and Servage all scored.

Dodge added two goals for the Rangers in the second period, as the team’s lead was extended to 6-0.

Medaglia, Webster, Servage, and Ranger each scored in the shortened third period, while the Jets got one goal back. Rangers won 10-1.

The game was shortened due to an back injury from a check-from-behind to a Jets’ player. That player required medical attention and was transported from the arena by paramedics. The teams confirmed February 24th that the player was released from hospital later in the day.

The Rangers hold a 2-0 series lead as the playoff battle moves to Metcalfe for game three. That game will take place February 28th at the Larry Robinson Arena, beginning at 8:15 p.m. Game four will take place March 1st.

If needed, game five will take place on March 3rd in Cardinal.