St. Lawrence Street fire

MORRISBURG – This morning SDG OPP are reporting that one person was injured in an overnight house fire along St. Lawrence Street in Morrisburg.

Police and South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m.

According to police, the 80 year-old man who lived in the home was able to escape with the help of neighbours who had rushed to the scene.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Leader has since learned that the home-owner died in hospital.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office assisted by the SDG OPP and SDFES fire chief Cameron Morehouse are on-scene investigating the cause of the fire.