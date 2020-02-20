West defeats East at NCJHL All Star Game

METCALFE – For the first time in four years, the National Capital Junior Hockey League closed out its regular season with an all star game featuring the best players from each of the 10 teams in the league.

The event, hosted by the Metcalfe Jets, filled the Larry Robinson Arena in Metcalfe February 14th.

The NCJHL East team took a 1-0 lead in the first period and by the middle of the second period had built up a 3-1 lead.

The NCJHL West team tied the game late in the second period. The team added four goals in the third period to win 7-3.

Morrisburg Lions’ forward Justice Brownlee scored a goal and an assist, Lions’ defenceman Kayne McCadden had an assist in the third period.

South Grenville Rangers’ forward Jordan Dodge picked up two goals in the game, Jared Fenlong and Brody Ranger each had assists.

North Dundas Rockets’ forward Joel Hunt had a pair of goals, while Justin Lefebvre had a trio of assists.

“It’s really good to have these players play together, instead of against each other,” said league president Ian McRae.

This is the first year in four years the all star game has taken place. The last one scheduled for 2017 was cancelled due to weather.