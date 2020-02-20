Obituary – Arnold Markus

Suddenly at his home in Cardinal, on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Dearly beloved husband of the late Geraldean Markus (nee Powell). Loving father of Tim (Kim) of New Wexford and Sandra (Steve) Moore of Ottawa and grandfather of Mitchell, Danika, Zachary and Noah. Dear brother of Everett of Vancouver and Viola (Del) McConnell of Port Alberni. Predeceased by his brothers Ruben and Weldon Markus. Sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal, on Wednesday February 26 from 12 noon until the time of the service at the Funeral Home at 2pm. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.