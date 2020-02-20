Editorial: South Dundas, we are one

Amalgamation happened over 20 years ago, yet some in the community seem to have forgotten this. South Dundas is one community. Yet, the usual arguments are still made. One community (usually Morrisburg) “gets everything”; all the other communities “get nothing”. This is an argument that predates amalgamation, and even Confederation. Let’s look at the situation for a moment.

South Dundas (created in 1998) has a population of about 10,500 residents. Morrisburg contains about 22 per cent within its former boundary; Iroquois has 11 per cent; Williamsburg 8.5 per cent; Brinston 2 per cent. Rural areas of South Dundas still account for more than 55 per cent of the population. That is important to note.

When residents complain that one former village has been “favoured” over others, they overlook that other areas also have attractions, facilities, and other benefits. These same people also forget which areas are actually available in South Dundas for growth in the community.

Yes, Morrisburg has more shopping than other communities. However there is no real room to attract more retail development without a significant cost.

Iroquois has immediate space for retail growth in the community. That former village also has the biggest employer in South Dundas, a company about to break ground on a large expansion. (Was anyone complaining ‘unfairness’ about that?)

Morrisburg does have the arena, which is also one of the oldest recreation facilities in South Dundas. Should the muncipality be successful in its recent infrastructure project application, a new multi-sports facility will likely be built and is equally likely to be located in Iroquois.

Most of the residential growth in South Dundas over the past 20 years has happened in Iroquois, and surrounding rural areas.

There are many comparables one could dredge up which remain guaranteed to divide our community: facilities, parks, retail, who has the newest gas station, or even has a gas station at all.

The fact is that all this complaining and comparing does is plant more seeds of division.

One can look at the South Dundas community in two ways: as individual silos competing against each other; or as one community working together. Moving forward happens when we do the latter, not the former.