This week in The Leader – February 19, 2020

February 19, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Province-wide education strike February 21st;
  • Cornwall NAV Centre to serve as quarantine site;
  • $150,000 grant for Iroquois pathways;
  • River levels remain high;
  • Online poll favours Morrisburg design;
  • Fundraiser for fire victims ready to go;
  • South Dundas, we are one;
  • National Capital Junior Hockey League awards regular season excellence;
  • Rangers ground Hull-Volant;
  • Bantam Rep Lions finish off Chargers;
  • These stories and much more. Plus check out our annual Bridal Guide.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

