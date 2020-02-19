This week in The Leader – February 19, 2020

- Province-wide education strike February 21st;
- Cornwall NAV Centre to serve as quarantine site;
- $150,000 grant for Iroquois pathways;
- River levels remain high;
- Online poll favours Morrisburg design;
- Fundraiser for fire victims ready to go;
- South Dundas, we are one;
- National Capital Junior Hockey League awards regular season excellence;
- Rangers ground Hull-Volant;
- Bantam Rep Lions finish off Chargers;
