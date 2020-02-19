Obituary – Cerrick Wayne Morgan

Born June 30,1947 Cerrick Wayne Morgan peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 72, on February 15, 2020. He is survived by his dearly beloved wife Joanne; his loving children: Mark (Lisa); John (Anna); Jenevive (Edward); his precious grandchildren: Kaine, Hannah, Nehemiah, Faith, Joshua, Esther and Alexis; predeceased by his father William Joseph; his mother Mary Katherine; his brothers: Harold; Winston; survives by brothers: Jim and Lawrence and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends and family may visit at Marsden & Mc Laughlin Funereal Home, 12318 County Road 18 Williamsburg, ON on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 2-3pm for visitation and from 3-4pm for service for celebration of life followed by a reception at Odd Fellows Lodge 12389 County Road 18, Williamsburg, ON from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the humane society. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.