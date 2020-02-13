Jr. C Lions down Jets in OT 5-4

MORRISBURG – Wins have been few and far between for the Morrisburg Lions this season. That didn’t stop the team in a barn-burner against the Metcalfe Jets on February 9th. Morrisburg took an early lead in the first period and held on to an overtime win.

The Lions held a 2-1 lead after the first period. Cam Sherrer (from Kevin Doyle) and Doyle (from Jack Ingram and Aaron Smith) each scored for Morrisburg. Metcalfe earned one goal back on a power play late in the period.

Sherrer put some space between the Lions and the Jets in the second period. His goal (from Justin Shay and Doyle) with less than two minutes left saw Morrisburg lead Metcalfe 3-1.

The Jets stung the Lions with a pair of shorthanded goals early in the third period to tie the game 3-3. A goal by Metcalfe with six minutes remaining had the Jets in the lead for the first time in the game. Griffin Patterson (assisted by Kayne McCadden and Shay) scored the tying power-play goal with 46 seconds left in regulation, forcing the game into overtime.

Half way through the five minute, four-on-four overtime, Wade Moak (from Ingram and Aiden Daly) scored the game-winning-goal, earning Morrisburg their fourth win of the season.

The day before, on February 8th, the Lions dropped a 4-0 shutout loss to the North Dundas Rockets.

Morrisburg’s win over Metcalfe didn’t help that team’s situation much, but it did help play spoiler for the West Carleton Inferno, which are locked in a fight for the final playoff spot with Metcalfe.

Morrisburg played their final game of the season on February 11th against the Bytown Royals, losing 9-2.

The Lions will finished their season in the basement of the league for the second year in a row, and post their second worst record since joining the National Capital Junior Hockey League five seasons ago. The team won four games, lost 29, and tied once, earning nine points.