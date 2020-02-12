This week in The Leader – February 12, 2020

- Matilda Carnival experiences some success but its future is not certain;
- Roundabout design feature decision coming soon;
- Empty Bowls 2020 proves a very successful fundraiser;
- Mixed reaction to education labour issues;
- Enrollment up slightly at UCDSB;
- WDMH Foundation readying itself for new fundraising endeavour;
- Morrisburg plaza clock tower project could be on hold for years;
- Jr. C Lions down Jets in OT;
- Rare losing weekend for Rangers;
- Atom C2s finish season in first place;
