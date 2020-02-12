Obituary – William Thomas “Bill” Casselman

Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Campus, on Monday, February 10, 2020. Bill Casselman of Williamsburg, at the age of 92. Dearly beloved husband of the late Audrey Pearl Casselman (nee Strader). Loving father of Connie (Mike) Felker of Iroquois, Carol (Larry) Tuttle of Ottawa and Alan (Lorie) of Williamsburg. Predeceased by his sisters Dorothy and Gerdie and by his brother Orval. Sadly missed by his 4 grandchildren Holly (Nathan), Angie (Derek), Jessica (Martin) and Jordan and 3 great-grandchildren Logan, Crimson and Misha along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg, on Sunday, from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, at 1:30pm. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Interment New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.