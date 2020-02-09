Obituary – Barbara “Jill” Van Allen

June 27, 1959 – February 7, 2020

Peacefully at The Cornwall Hospice, with her loving family by her side, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Jill Van Allen (nee Hay) of Iroquois, age 60. Beloved daughter of Beatrice Hay (nee Virgin) and the late Arden Hay of Renfrew. Loving wife of Rodney Van Allen. Loving mother of Carrie Van Allen of Morrisburg and Scott Van Allen of Kingston. Dear sister of Debbie (Bruce) Wood of Oshawa, Joanne (Mitch) Hay of Renfrew, Donnie Hay of Oshawa, Mary Jane (Darren) Rathbone of Renfrew, Tim Hay of Renfrew, Paul (Sheri) Hay of Orilla. Survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Jill will also be fondly remembered by her many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Tuesday, from 6-8pm and on Wednesday February 12 from 11 am until time of the service at the Funeral Home at1pm. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice or The Cornwall Hospice would be greatly acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com