Three more losses for Jr. C Lions

METCALFE/CARP/CHESTERVILLE – Hanging by a thread, the Morrisburg Lions have been eliminated from this year’s NCJHL playoffs. The Lions were knocked out by the Metcalfe Jets on January 31st, losing 8-3.

The Jets took a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the game and added a goal less than four minutes later. Justice Brownlee responded for the Lions 20 seconds later, scoring a power-play goal (from Kolten Oakes-Cook). Metcalfe scored once more and held a 3-1 lead into the second period.

Easton Butterfield (from Wade Moak and Oakes-Cook) brought the Lions to within one goal, scoring less than four minutes into the second period. The Lions trailed the Jets 3-2, but that was as close as the team could get. Metcalfe scored five unanswered goals to close out the second period with an 8-2 lead over Morrisburg.

Despite the Lions outshooting the Jets 11-6 in the third period, only Chris Cote was able to get the puck past Jets’ goalie Jett Miller. The Lions picked up their 25th loss of the season.

The following night, things didn’t improve for the Lions as the team visited the West Carleton Inferno in Carp.

Morrisburg trailed West Carleton 3-2 after 20 minutes. Both of Morrisburg’s goals were on the power-play. First Brownlee (from Moak) six minutes into the period, followed by Griffin Patterson’s goal (from Moak) in the final 90 seconds.

In the end, it was the Inferno who wanted it more as that team is in a dogfight with the Jets for the eighth and final playoff spot. West Carleton scored one goal in the second period, and three in the third to beat Morrisburg 7-2.

On February 5th the team suffered its worst defeat this season, losing 15-2 to the North Dundas Rockets.

The Rockets blasted to a 5-1 lead in the first period and bombed the Lions with eight more goals in the second period. Going into the third period, the Rockets led 13-1. North Dundas added two more goals, while Morrisburg scored once.

Nicholas Carroll and Justin Lefebvre each had seven point nights for the Rockets. Carroll had a double hat-trick and an assist, while NCJHL points leader Lefebvre notched three goals and four assists. Lions’ forwards Jack Ingram and Wade Moak collected that team’s two goals.

The Lions have three games remaining in the season, all at home. First Lions host the Rockets on February 8th, and the Jets on February 9th. Morrisburg will close out the 2019-20 season against the Bytown Royals on February 16th.