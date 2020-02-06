Obituary – Velma Francis

Peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Velma Francis (nee Douglas) of Winchester, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Francis. Loving mother of Lila McMillan (late Glen Irven) of Winchester, John Francis (Cathy) of Morrisburg, Marg Shaver (Keith) of Williamsburg, Grace Docksteader (late Glen) of Winchester, Don Francis (late Sally) of Iroquois, Harry Francis (Bonnie) of Winchester, Garry Francis (Angie) of South Mountain and Bob Francis (Sheri) of Winchester. Dear sister of Thelma Bouck of Brockville and Bill Douglas (Eleanor) of Winchester. Velma will be fondly remembered by 14 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several step great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Percy and Robina Douglas, her sister Bessie Murdoch and her brother Ted Douglas. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8th at 11 a.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville