Letter to the Editor: Our voices were heard

To the editor,

Great News!

I just got off the phone with the STEO (Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario) Review Board.

Starting February 3rd, Emerson (McMillan) will be picked up by the bus at the end of our road and the corner of Haddo and Safford Roads.

We can’t thank you (Phillip Blancher) enough for running that article. (January 22 – The long and winding road to school).

We greatly appreciate it!

Hopefully, the STEO Review Board will look at other situations like ours and get them fixed.

Thanks to you and The Morrisburg Leader, our voices were heard!

Sincerely,

Janet, Tommy and Emerson McMillan

Iroquois