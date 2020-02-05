This week in The Leader – February 5, 2020

February 5, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Change of plans for Morrisburg Waterfront;
  • Start times and bus changes coming this fall;
  • Widespread education disruptions continue;
  • Police investigate beach building graffiti;
  • Seaway Surge and municipality partner for improvement project;
  • Scotiabank message to South Mountain branch customers – decision is final;
  • Two more losses for Jr. C Lions;
  • Rangers clinch first overall in NCJHL;
  • Morrisburg athletes win at Empire State;
  • Six exciting new artists coming to Intimate Acoustics Showcase;
  • These stories and more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader today. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Note – Due to circumstances beyond our control, Pages 9 and 10 from the January 29th edition of The Leader were added on to the end of this week’s newspaper.

