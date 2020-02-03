South Dundas hires new director of environmental services

MORRISBURG – The Municipality of South Dundas now has a new director of environmental services.

Danielle Watson started the new position February 3, 2020.

Watson brings with her many years of municipal solid waste management experience that will be applied to the South Dundas portfolio.

“As a council, we know how important the waste management portfolio is to our region and our residents. Danielle’s expertise will be a valuable addition to the waste discussion and the municipal team,” said mayor Steven Byvelds.

The Municipality has identified the landfills and waste management as a key priority for the future.

Coupled with a focus on environmental sustainability from the Ministry of Environment, municipalities must be forward-thinking.

“We are excited to welcome Danielle to South Dundas,” said Shannon Geraghty, South Dundas’ chief administrative officer.

“Her experience and background will help our municipality transition to the forefront of municipal waste management.”

Watson has a Masters of Environmental Sustainability and Resource Management from Western University and has had a successful career in municipal waste management throughout Ontario.

“I’m excited to get started in South Dundas,” said Watson. “There are some big projects that will be affecting the region moving forward and I’m ready to jump right into the portfolio from day one.”