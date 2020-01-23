Peewee B Lions beat Bears at home

MORRISBURG – A four-goal performance from forward Skyler Keeler helped the South Dundas Lions’ Peewee B team land a 9-2 win over the visiting Smiths Falls Bears on January 19th.

The Lions took an early lead in the first period and didn’t look back. Keeler scored twice in the period to give the team a 2-0 lead.

Forward Bryce Kirkwood added a goal in the second period to extend the team’s lead over the Bears to three goals.

The game broke open in the third period when the Lions scored six goals.

The scoring blitz began with Kirkwood scoring his second of the game, followed by Keeler adding two more goals to complete his hat trick, plus one.

Jordan Elliott had a pair of goals while teammate Nick Carrothers had a goal and an assist in the game. The Bears added two goals of their own in the period. Goalie Owen Conlin claimed the win in net for the Lions.

South Dundas was scheduled to play on January 18th. However that game was rescheduled due to weather.

The Peewee B Lions sit in fourth place in the league and will host the second place South Grenville Rangers on January 23rd.