Obituary – Terry McCurdy

Peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Terry McCurdy of Iroquois, in his 75th year. Dearly beloved husband of Marilyn McCurdy (nee Hughes). Terry will be sadly missed by his son Chris McCurdy of Williamsburg and his beloved grandchildren Liam, Abby and Connor McCurdy. Survived by his sister Jane Simzer (David) of Ingleside and his brothers Tom McCurdy (Liz) of Johnstown and Danny McCurdy (Suzanne) of Johnstown. Brother-in-law of Beverley Sheppard (Brian) of Ottawa, Peter Hughes of Nova Scotia and Ronald Hughes of Ottawa. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Nora McCurdy (nee Larocque). Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.