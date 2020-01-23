League vacates wins, Lions earn points

GATINEAU, QC – The Morrisburg Lions earned two points and didn’t even have to take to the ice in a game.

The National Capital Junior Hockey League ruled that the Gatineau Hull-Volant were in violation of league rules and penalized the team. NCJHL president Ian McRae said that league rules state that a team can only sign three players per season who have played at the Junior A level.

“This rule was put in place to avoid teams from stacking up on Jr. A players,” he said.

Gatineau was found to have four players that fall under the rule and all wins by the team were forfeited. The Hull-Volant won seven of eight games with the extra player and led the league’s East division before the rule violation was discovered.

“The league had no choice but to rule on this situation,” McRae said.

The Morrisburg Lions received two points from their January 5th game against the Hull-Volant and now have seven points. The Vankleek Hill Cougars have taken over the top spot in the league’s East division. Gatineau dropped to fourth place in the division.

After more than a week off due to weather-related rescheduling, the Lions return to the ice on January 25th. The team will visit the North Dundas Rockets in Chesterville, and host the West Carleton Inferno at the Morrisburg Arena January 26th.