Charges stem from Tuesday’s high school lock-down

IROQUOIS – A 14 year-old youth from South Dundas was arrested and charged in relation to a January 21st lock-down at Seaway District High School.

In a release from the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP, the police say that their investigation indicated that a youth entered the school, displayed an edged-weapon towards the victim, and uttered threats. The accused youth then left the school. Police located and arrested the youth in the area.

Both Seaway, and neighbouring Iroquois Public School, were placed in a “hold-and-secure” security position for a portion of the morning.

The accused was arrested and faces four charges including: Causing a Disturbance; Uttering threats; Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; and Forcible entry.

The youth was held in custody pending a bail court appearance and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at a later date. The identity of the youth was withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.